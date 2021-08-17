11 % Of Total Population In Assam Received Both Vaccine Doses: Keshab Mahanta

By Pratidin Bureau
assam keshab mahanta

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Tuesday informed that altogether 11 per cent of the eligible population in the state has been inoculated so far with both doses.

Saying that the state has adequate stock of vaccines, the minister urged the people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

“As on date, 1.18 crore people have received their first dose of vaccine, while 25.21 lakh have taken their second dose also,” he said during a presser.

He added that 51 per cent have taken the first dose, while 11 per cent received both the doses.

Earlier, Mahanta informed the Assam Assembly that of the 3.50 crore projected population of the state, about 2.37 crore are above 18 years of age, making them eligible for the vaccine.

