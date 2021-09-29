12 United Liberation of Bodoland Cadres Surrender

A total of 12 cadres of the newly formed insurgent group, United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) surrendered with a cache of arms on Wednesday in Udalguri.

Surrendering near the India-Bhutan border in the BTAD district, the cadres were brought to Dimakuchi police station for completing necessary formalities, reports have mentioned.

Special Director General of Police-cum-IGP (BTAD) L R Bishnoi claimed that all members of the outfit have surrendered along with their self-styled Kokrajhar district commander in chief Pinijit. They also deposited all the arms they carried.

Continuing our outreach to bring home youths from path of militancy, all the cadres of newly formed group United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) have returned home today.We welcome them to join our effort to build a beautiful and prosperous Assam ⁦@AmitShah⁩ ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/qPjJaMq96g — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 29, 2021

The police had earlier arrested 12 cadres of the outfit, and two ULB insurgents had died in an encounter, Bishnoi added.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Continuing our outreach to bring home youths from the path of militancy, all the cadres of the newly formed group United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) have returned home today.”

“We welcome them to join our effort to build a beautiful and prosperous Assam,” Sarma added.