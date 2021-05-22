NationalTop Stories

13,319 Tonnes Of Liquid Oxygen Delivered Nationwide: Railways

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
39

In an attempt to fight Covid, the Indian Railways has so far delivered 13,319 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in more than 814 tankers nationwide since the Oxygen Express started its service last month.

The Ministry of Railways said in a statement, that so far, 208 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey, while 13 more are on the way with over 1,018 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen.

The Oxygen Express trains have delivered nearly 800 MT of liquid medical oxygen daily in the last few days, it said.

Oxygen Express trains have transported the life saving supply to 13 states so far Uttarakhand (320 tonnes), Karnataka (714 tonnes), Maharashtra (614 tonnes), Madhya Pradesh (521 tonnes), Andhra Pradesh (292 tonnes), Rajasthan (98 tonnes), Tamil Nadu (649 tonnes), Haryana (1,619 tonnes), Telangana (772 tonnes), Punjab (153 tonnes), Kerala (118 tonnes), Delhi (4,110 tonnes) and Uttar Pradesh (3,338 tonnes).

The Indian Railways has mapped different routes with oxygen supply locations and keeps itself ready for any emerging need of the states, the transporter said.

The states provide the tankers to it for bringing the liquid medical oxygen, it added.

The operation of Oxygen Express started on April 19 and the first delivery was on April 24, when 136 tonnes of the life saving gas was sent to Maharashtra.

