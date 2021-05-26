136 Kgs Gunpowder Recovered In Mizoram, 1 Held

In a major haul, troopers of Assam Rifles recovered a total of 136 kgs of gunpowder in Mizoram.

Late Tuesday, Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles seized the consignment of gun powder during an operation.

“In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 136 kg Gun Powder, in general area Longpuighat of Vaseikai Village in Mizoram on 25 May 2021,” the Assam Rifles stated in a statement.

The consignment was seized based on specific inputs received by Assam Rifles and Mizoram police.

One person has been arrested for having the gunpowder in his possession.

He has been handed over Police Station Vaseikai along with recovery for further legal proceedings.

With the seizure, it is believed that a major attack was averted.