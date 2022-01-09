14 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In Dibrugarh University

Fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Dibrugarh University on Sunday amid a nationwide surge in cases driven by the new strain Omicron.

14 people from the university reportedly tested Covid-19 positive. In light of the fresh cases, up to seven girls’ hostels have been declared as containment zones.

Notably, the Aideu Handique girls hostel and NGH girls hostel have been declared as micro containment zones while Joymoti, Padmakumari Gohain, and Pushpalata Das girls hostels have been demarcated as containment zones.

Meanwhile, a portion of the university campus has also been declared as a containment zone. No meetings will be allowed to be held in the university during this period, authorities have decided.

