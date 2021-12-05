Uncategorized

14 Killed In Assam Rifles – Locals Conflict In Nagaland

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE

In a massive escalation between the Assam Rifles and the local people of Tiru village in Nagaland on Saturday, at least 14 people were killed including a jawan.

The incident happened when the Assam Rifles reportedly shot two people suspected of being National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Khaplang faction (NSCN-K) militants.

Enraged by the incident, the locals attacked the jawans with machetes and other sharp weapons, in which one jawan was killed and six others were left injured. The locals reportedly also set the vehicle of the jawans on fire.

Related News

Private:

Atleast 5 Family Members Of Sushant Singh’s Killed In…

Australia Clinch Maiden Title Of T20 World Cup Against New…

Assam CM Calls On Rajnath Singh To Sanction Setting Up Of 5…

The martyred jawan has been identified as Gautam Lal. The six jawans who were injured are, Pankaj Nag, Shubhash Basumatary, Puran Bhuri, Ajay Thura, Harendra Thapa and Aadari.

Retaliating to the attack by the locals, the Assam Rifles reportedly opened fire in which 14 people were killed.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has condemned the incident calling it unfortunate. He further assured a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

ALSO READ: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Due To Cyclone Jawad In Odisha And Parts Of NE

You might also like
Business

CBDT Extends Last Date for Filing ITR Till December 31

Top Stories

West Bengal Near Lockdown Restrictions Extended To June 15

Assam

Assam: Floods Affect Over 3.6 Lakh People In 21 Districts, Claim 2 Lives

Assam

Foundation stone for new Engineering College laid at Bongaigaon

Sports

France seals FIFA World Cup title for the 2nd time

National

Coronavirus Impact: Delhi Shooting World Cup Cancelled