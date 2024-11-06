Policy: "This Privacy Policy (“Policy”) sets out the basis on which information collected from the users or provided by the users is processed by us, Pratidin Digital Services., a company incorporated under the laws of India and having its registered office at Sadin Pratidin Building, Chandmari, Guwahati, Kamrup, Assam, India – 781003 and/or its subsidiary/ subsidiaries and/or affiliate(s) [collectively hereinafter referred to as the “Company”/ “We”/ “Our”], which operates www.Pratidintime.com (“Website”) and other services including but not limited to delivery of information and content via any mobile or internet-connected device or otherwise (collectively the “Service”). This Privacy Policy is an integral part of the Terms & Conditions of use for this Website. Certain terms which have been used here, but are undefined, shall have the same meaning as attributed to them in the Terms & Conditions (“Terms”) of use. The Company respects the privacy of the users of the Service and is committed to protecting it in situations and circumstances. The Company may add to or change or update this Policy from time to time, entirely at its own discretion. You are responsible for checking the Policy periodically to remain in compliance with it. Your use of the Website after any amendments to this Policy shall constitute your acceptance of this policy and any changes/ revisions made to it." +91-03613502274