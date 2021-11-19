Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: 15 Stolen Smart Phones, Heroin, Cash Recovered; 6 Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau

Guwahati police have recovered 15 stolen smart phones and arrested six persons in connection to it on Friday.

19936ead 5e3e 480d 8996 2207785f568e

Besides the stolen phones, police also recovered 6.29 grams of heroin, Rs 38,020 cash along with two soap boxes, 10 vials, and 40 polythene bags.

Related News

PV Sindhu Reaches Semi-Finals At Indonesia Masters 2021

Repealing of Farm Laws- A gift to the Farmers’ on Guru Nanak…

South Africa’s AB de Villiers Retires From All Forms…

Assam Ranks 3rd In IPF Smart Policing Index 2021

The recovery was made during a series of searches that were conducted by a team from Noonmati PS along with Central Reserve Police and CGPD SOG in various parts of the cities.

According to an official statement, the team first arrested Birgu Singh Bordoloi of Housing Colony, Noonmati and Hirakjyoti Nath of Nandangiri Path. Based on their interrogation, another three persons from Patharquarry area of Noonmati; viz. Md Hanif Ali, Md Sirajul Islam and Md Suraj Jaman Sekh, were arrested.

Further interrogation of the accused led to the arrest of one Alok Gogoi of Ghanashyam Basti.

All necessary legal procedures have been initiated.

You might also like
Assam

Rain to continue in Northeast with reduced intensity

National

Prithvi-2 missile testfired successfully

National

India To Receive Big Aid In Coal Transition Programme

National

Amethi | Smriti Irani’s close aide shot dead

Technology

Two Instagram co-founders resign

National

Kejriwal Asks Center to Ban All Flights from UK