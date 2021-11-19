Guwahati: 15 Stolen Smart Phones, Heroin, Cash Recovered; 6 Arrested

Guwahati police have recovered 15 stolen smart phones and arrested six persons in connection to it on Friday.

Besides the stolen phones, police also recovered 6.29 grams of heroin, Rs 38,020 cash along with two soap boxes, 10 vials, and 40 polythene bags.

The recovery was made during a series of searches that were conducted by a team from Noonmati PS along with Central Reserve Police and CGPD SOG in various parts of the cities.

According to an official statement, the team first arrested Birgu Singh Bordoloi of Housing Colony, Noonmati and Hirakjyoti Nath of Nandangiri Path. Based on their interrogation, another three persons from Patharquarry area of Noonmati; viz. Md Hanif Ali, Md Sirajul Islam and Md Suraj Jaman Sekh, were arrested.

Further interrogation of the accused led to the arrest of one Alok Gogoi of Ghanashyam Basti.

All necessary legal procedures have been initiated.