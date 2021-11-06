186 Candidates From Bhadra IAS Academy Crack APSC Prelims

The very popular Coaching Center in Guwahati for Civil Service Examinations like APSC and UPSC , Bhadra IAS Academy very proudly announced that a total of 186 students from the institute have cleared the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) prelims 2020 examination from the institute this time.

These 186 students who have cleared the APSC prelims 2020 are now getting ready to crack the APSC mains.

The daily classes to the students, study materials, mock tests and interview guidance are given to the students who are preparing with the Bhadra IAS Academy.

Students and APSC aspirants can join Bhadra IAS Academy for the Coaching of APSC mains preparation and APSC mains mock tests.