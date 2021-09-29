APSC Job Scam: 22 People Newly Summoned

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Job Scam
Representative Image

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) to issue summon to 22 new people soon and the process of trail is in progress, said sources on Wednesday.

The date of charge frame of Dibrugarh Police Station case is due, added sources.

The charge frame will be held on October 25 and the copy server process has been completed today in the APSC Cash for Job scam case.

Related News

Watched DDLJ Multiple Times With Leandar Paes: Mahesh…

7 Symptoms Jointly Predict Covid-19 Diagnosis: Study

World Heart Day: Over 17 Lakh People Die due to Heart…

Assam: CM Sarma’s Instruction to Ministers Travelling to…

It has been further informed that the trail of the case for the 22 new accused will only begin after the charge frame.

The case that was registered at Dibrugarh police station was 936/2016. There were 70 prime accused in that case.

Meanwhile, the police have also started a fresh investigation process in the case.

Meanwhile, further investigation has been launched against the 22 accused ACS-APS officers.

Also Read: Assam: CMV Summons 4 Other Involved In APDCL Job Scam

You might also like
Assam

Drug peddlers held in Guwahati

Election 2021

Assam Election: PM Modi To Visit Chabua Tomorrow

Assam

Distorted Ojapali sparks controversy

Assam

Two arrested in Manipur Missionary school fire case

Entertainment

PeeCee grabs major Hollywood film days after backing out of Salman Khan starrer…

National

Delhi Assembly Election: Arvind Kejriwal Raise Concern Over EC