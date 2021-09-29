APSC Job Scam: 22 People Newly Summoned

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) to issue summon to 22 new people soon and the process of trail is in progress, said sources on Wednesday.

The date of charge frame of Dibrugarh Police Station case is due, added sources.

The charge frame will be held on October 25 and the copy server process has been completed today in the APSC Cash for Job scam case.

It has been further informed that the trail of the case for the 22 new accused will only begin after the charge frame.

The case that was registered at Dibrugarh police station was 936/2016. There were 70 prime accused in that case.

Meanwhile, the police have also started a fresh investigation process in the case.

Meanwhile, further investigation has been launched against the 22 accused ACS-APS officers.