1st Cabinet of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Govt to be Held Today

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that the first cabinet meeting after the formation of the BJP government for the 2nd term will be held today at 6 pm. This was informed by the CM after visiting the party headquarter at Hengrabari.

Visiting the BJP Headquarter at Hengrabari as a Chief Minister, Dr. Sarma said that the massive victory of the party for the second term is possible with the help of the party members and with the blessings of the people. “I came here to thank the BJP workers who work hard before the election for which the massive victory has been possible,” said Dr. Sarma.