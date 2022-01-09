1st Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine Given To Over 20 Million Children: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union health minister Masukh Mandaviya on Saturday informed that over 20 million teenagers in the 15-18 age group had been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since January 3.

He tweeted, “Shielding young India against Covid-19. Over 2 crore children between the age group of 15-18 vaccinated against Covid-19 since 3rd January. Congratulations to all my young friends who got vaccinated”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated those who had taken the vaccination and urged others to get inoculated at the earliest.

He tweeted, “Excellent! Well done my young friends. Let us continue this momentum. Urging everyone to follow all COVID-19 related protocols and get vaccinated, if you haven’t already”.

The Centre had opened vaccinations for children in the age group 15-18 years since January 3. The government’s CoWIN dashboard data showed 2,02,26,790 teenagers had taken the first shot of Covaxin.

Uttar Pradesh topped the list of states administering most vaccine shots at 17,15,615 jabs between January 3 and 7. Tamil Nadu recorded 14,63,079 administered shots during that time, Maharashtra registered 14,83,487 shots while capital Delhi vaccinated 2,04,902 children.

