2 Assam Youths Drown To Death While Playing PUBG

By Pratidin Bureau
In a tragic incident, two youths reportedly drowned to death while playing PUBG game on a boat in Nalbari on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Nalbari’s Mukalmuwa area when both the youth were engrossed in playing the game on a country made boat. However, suddenly the boat overturned drowning both of them.

Both the youths were students of class 9, identified as Muzaffar Ahmed (18) and Rekib Uddin Ahmed (17).

Their bodies were recovered from the pond soon after but it was too late as doctors declared them dead on arrival at the Mukalmuwa First Referral Units (FRU).

