Two BJP workers have been allegedly shot dead in Manipur’s Imphal West district late Sunday in what is believed to be an incident of pre-poll violence.

The deceased BJP workers have been identified as Abujam John and Abujam Tomba.

While Abujam John died on the spot, Abujam Tomba succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Manipur chief minister Biren Singh visited the family members of victims on Monday morning.