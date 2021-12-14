Assam: Former Congress Leader Shot At, Escapes Unhurt In Bongaigaon

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Firing

In yet another incident of firing reported from Jogighopa in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Tuesday, former Congress leader Babu Sharma was shot at.

Former Congress leader Babu Sharma who is also the leaseholder of Doloni Beel in Bongaigaon was reportedly shot at by miscreants.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sharma reportedly escaped unhurt in the incident. Bongaigaon Superintendent of Police (SP) is also present at the scene.

Police informed that a search was ongoing to nab the miscreants.

