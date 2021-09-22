2 Day Workshop On Portable Rice Mill Organised In Nagaon

The practical training workshop of Portable Rice mill of Small rice started from Wednesday with a two-day programme courtesy Krishi Vigyan Kendra Nagaon under the initiative of Assam Agricultural Trade and Rural Transformation Project (Apartment).

At the training workshop held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Shimaluguri, more than half a hundred persons from Krishi Saajkar Renting Centre in Karbi Anglong district and Shankar Azan Agro Producer Company Limited of Nagaon district undertook hand-in-hand training.

Starting the kishan workshop, Dr. Niranjan Deka, Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Nagaon, opined that farmers of Nagaon and Karbi Anglong districts identified as ‘special important districts in paddy production can get quality rice using this small rice making mill at low cost, convenient places’.

Participating as a content person in the workshop held by assistant project Visheshgya Vidisha Barai, International Rice Research Centre expert Swaraj Jyoti Vaishya, Technical experts Kamleswar Yadav, Janmejay Bicwal, Devjit Bhuyan and Chandra Kalita impart hand-to-hand training in the use of small rice making mills, repairs, introduction of small tools inside the machine, practical knowledge of identity.

