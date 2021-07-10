Assam: 2 Drug Peddlers Injured While Trying To Flee Police Custody

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam
Image Source: Twitter/Assam Police

Two drug peddlers were injured while they were trying to escape from police custody along the Assam – West Bengal border on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sreerampore when two accused identified as Rahmatullah Khan and Ramesh Kumar were nabbed with 850 kgs of marijuana (ganja) worth rupees two crores.

Also Read: CM Sarma Hands Over ₹1 Lakh Cheque To Ailing Birubala Rabha
Related News

Akhil Gogoi Should Do Some Basic Studies: Jayanta Malla…

CM Sarma Hands Over ₹1 Lakh Cheque To Ailing Birubala Rabha

Manipur Government Extends Night Curfew till July 20

‘Outstanding Parliamentarian’: PM Modi On…

“Based on an Intel input, a truck was intercepted at Srirampur and upon thorough checking, approx 840 KG of Ganja worth ₹ 2 crores, was recovered from a hidden compartment”, Assam Police stated.

They were shot by the police officials of the state when they tried to flee the state.

“While recovering another 10 kg of Ganja, which the accused had hidden along the highway, the two accused attacked the police personnel and tried to escape from the custody,” Assam Police said.

‘In order to prevent it, the Police team resorted to control firing, in which both the accused were grievously injured,” they added.

The accused have been admitted to the hospital.

An investigation is underway.

Also Read: Manipur Government Extends Night Curfew till July 20
You might also like
Top Stories

Amit Shah To Visit Batadrava & Diphu On Feb 25

World

Nobel Prize winner VS Naipaul passes away

Sports

CSK defeats RCB in IPL opener

Assam

Student molested at GU campus

Health

COVID-19 : Around 12,000 People recovered In Last 24 Hrs

Covid 19

Post-COVID Complications Emerges as Silent Killer

Comments
Loading...