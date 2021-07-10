Assam: 2 Drug Peddlers Injured While Trying To Flee Police Custody

Two drug peddlers were injured while they were trying to escape from police custody along the Assam – West Bengal border on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sreerampore when two accused identified as Rahmatullah Khan and Ramesh Kumar were nabbed with 850 kgs of marijuana (ganja) worth rupees two crores.

“Based on an Intel input, a truck was intercepted at Srirampur and upon thorough checking, approx 840 KG of Ganja worth ₹ 2 crores, was recovered from a hidden compartment”, Assam Police stated.

They were shot by the police officials of the state when they tried to flee the state.

“While recovering another 10 kg of Ganja, which the accused had hidden along the highway, the two accused attacked the police personnel and tried to escape from the custody,” Assam Police said.

‘In order to prevent it, the Police team resorted to control firing, in which both the accused were grievously injured,” they added.

The accused have been admitted to the hospital.

An investigation is underway.

