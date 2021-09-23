NationalTop Stories

2 NSCN Cadres Surrender To Assam Rifles In Arunachal

By Pratidin Bureau

Two active cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Tuesday surrendered themselves to Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per reports, the cadres, that included a woman as well, surrendered in the presence of Tirap District Magistrate Taro Mize, the District Police and the 6th Assam Rifles in Khonsa.

They were identified as Napo Mophuk (37), and Yamyum Mophuk, lady cadre (38), both hailing from Sanliam village in Tirap district.

Related News

SC To Form Committee To Investigate Pegasus Issue

Indians Give Warm Welcome To PM Modi As He Arrives In…

Borjhar: 12 Children Test COVID-19 Positive at SOS Village

6 Labourers Killed As Bus Falls Into Ditch In Bengal

 “TWO ACTIVE CADRES OF NSCN(IM) SURRENDER TO ASSAM RIFLES IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH Concentrated efforts of #AssamRifles in convincing insurgent cadres to rejoin mainstream, resulted in surrender of 2 active cadres of NSCN(IM) on21 Sep, at Laju &Sanliam Villages, Tirap Dist, Arunachal,” official handle of Assam Rifles tweeted.

You might also like
Assam

Top NSCN (K) militant killed

Top Stories

Wildlife Faces Major Decline: WWF

Assam

Guwahati-Singapore flight services to commence from September 1

National

New Vaishno Devi track forced closed due to landslide

Assam

Heavy erosion takes severe turn in South Salmara

Top Stories

Govt orders normal functioning in Assam during Bandh