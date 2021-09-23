2 NSCN Cadres Surrender To Assam Rifles In Arunachal

Two active cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Tuesday surrendered themselves to Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per reports, the cadres, that included a woman as well, surrendered in the presence of Tirap District Magistrate Taro Mize, the District Police and the 6th Assam Rifles in Khonsa.

They were identified as Napo Mophuk (37), and Yamyum Mophuk, lady cadre (38), both hailing from Sanliam village in Tirap district.

“TWO ACTIVE CADRES OF NSCN(IM) SURRENDER TO ASSAM RIFLES IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH Concentrated efforts of #AssamRifles in convincing insurgent cadres to rejoin mainstream, resulted in surrender of 2 active cadres of NSCN(IM) on21 Sep, at Laju &Sanliam Villages, Tirap Dist, Arunachal,” official handle of Assam Rifles tweeted.