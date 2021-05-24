2 Oxygen Tankers Of 40 MT Capacity Ferried From Pune To Guwahati

In a boost to the oxygen supply for Covid patients in the state, Assam received another 40 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen from Pune on Sunday evening.

Earlier on Sunday, the first oxygen express for the state arrived with a four containers carrying 80 MT LMO.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that two liquid oxygen tankers were airlifted from Pune to Guwahati in an Indian Air Force aircraft.

The Chief Minister further assured the state that the government will “leave no stone unturned” in its fight against Covid-19.

“To further augment the oxygen availability in the state, two liquid oxygen tankers (20 MT each) have been airlifted from Pune and brought to Guwahati in IAF Aircraft. We will leave no stone unturned in our fight against Covid. We will overcome. Soon,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

On Sunday, Dr. Sarma extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government, and the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for sending the LMO during such critical times and said that its arrival bolsters the state government’s confidence and oxygen stock.

Besides Assam, the state would also supply oxygen to other northeastern states of Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Tripura.

Presently Assam has a medical oxygen storage capacity of 800 litres.

Recently, Dr. Sarma had also said that a total of 10 oxygen plants is operational with a capacity to produce 67.8 metric tonnes Oxygen per day.