2 Sikkim Cops Killed In Road Mishap

In a tragic incident, two Sikkim police officers were killed in a road accident at Akkar Bridge in Nayabazar area.

As per reports, their vehicle collided with a roadside guard wall when the driver lost control, killing both of them on the spot. Three others were also injured in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Assistant sub-inspectors Birbal Subba (51) and Jaiman Subba (36). The other injured are – Phungpona Limboo, Phungsona Limboo and Seze Hangma Limboo.

The accident took place when they were heading to Gangtok from Hee Martam.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to identify the exact reason of the incident.