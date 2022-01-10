NationalTop Stories

2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam

By Pratidin Bureau
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in the Kulgam district.

A police spokesperson said that security forces had launched a search and cordon operation in Hassanpora village of Kulgam district after receiving intel about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The operation then turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, he added.

Two militants were killed in the exchange of fire between them and the security forces. Their identities and affiliation is being ascertained, the spokesperson further added.

Meanwhile, he said, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter.

