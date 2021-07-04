2 UKLF Militants Arrested In Manipur, Arms Seized

Two United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) militants were apprehended by Manipur police in Chandel district on Saturday.

The Kakching district police also recovered arms and ammunition while arresting the militants.

As per reports, militants were nabbed in Phaijang village and were involved in activities where they extorted money from villagers and harassed them

The police team seized one AK-47 rifle with three magazines and 40 live rounds, one 12 bore pump action gun with 4 live rounds, and some documents from the possession of the two militants.

A case has been registered against them at Sugnu Police Station for further investigation.