Covid 19Guwahati NewsTop Stories

20 Students in Gauhati University Test COVID-19 positive

By Pratidin Bureau
The Gauhati University has turned into COVID hotspot as 20 students have been infected with the virus. According to sources, 20 students have found positive of COVID-19.

The source said that 10 students in AT-9 hostel have tested positive for COVID-19. The covid test was conducted among the students of the university as per the instruction of the health department.

The students have been infected on December 11 out of 12 students were found to be positive after conducting an RT-PCR test.

The students who are infected with the virus belong to RCC6, RRC5, AT2 and AT3.

The infected students have been admitted to the hospital, the source said.

