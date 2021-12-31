2021 Year In Review: Eminent Personalities From Assam Whom We Lost

With a renewed vigour, the world is on the cusp of welcoming the New Year, 2022. Yet another year filled with all kinds of good and bad amid the Covid-19 pandemic has gone by.

As we prepare to bid adieu to 2021, here is a list of noted personalities from Assam whom we lost along the way:

Homen Borgohain: Sahitya Akademi Award winner, noted journalist, author, and litterateur Homen Borgohain, affectionately known as ‘batabrikkha’, passed away aged 88 on May 12 this year following a cardiac arrest. He had also served as the president of the Assam Sahitya Sabha.

Homen Borgohain

Prabhat Sarma: Recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2003, famous flautist Prabhat Sarma left us in 2021 aged 85. Prabhat Sarma is known for his contribution to the folk and traditional music of Assam.

Prabhat Sarma

Lakshmi Nandan Bora: Eminent Assamese litterateur Lakshmi Nandan Bora passed away on June 3, 2021 aged 89. He is also a recipient of Padma Shri. He has written more than 60 books, having also served as the president of Assam Sahitya Sabha and as a member of the Planning Commission of Assam.

Lakshmi Nandan Bora

Bhumidhar Barman: Former Assam Chief Minister, Bhumidhar Barman died aged 89 of old age. He had been attacked by the militant outfit ULFA thrice. He is also known for his role in the peace accord with former militant outfit Bodo Liberation Tigers.

Bhumidhar Barman

Sananta Tanty: The famous poet passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness, aged 69. He had worked at Assam Tea Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. He also received Sahitya Akademi Award.

Sananta Tanty

Anima Guha: A prominent social activist and writer, Anima Guha passed away aged 89. She had served as the president of Nirjatan Birodhi Oikya Mancha, a women’s rights forum apart from working as the pool officer for the Scientific and Industrial Research Council.

Anima Guha

Rinku Singh Nikumbh: Rinku Singh Nikumbh’s claim to fame was her role in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl. She passed away in 2021 at the tender age of 35 after suffering from complications due to Covid-19.

Rinku Singh Nikumbh

