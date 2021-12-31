Golaghat: 1 Killed In Accident By Police Vehicle, Driver Fled Scene

A man was killed in a road accident that took place at Sarupathar in Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday. The man was reportedly hit by a police vehicle.

The incident that took place at Chungajan village near Dhansiri in Sarupathar in Assam’s Golaghat district today involved a police vehicle that hit a pedestrian. The person was killed on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as one Nareshwar Bora alias Mahajan. The police vehicle’s registration numbers are AS 01 AB 9813.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene after causing the accident that resulted in the death of the pedestrian.

Meanwhile, police officers have reached the spot and initiated an investigation. They also assured that justice will be served as per the law of the land and actions will be taken against the person involved.

