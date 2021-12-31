Golaghat: 1 Killed In Accident By Police Vehicle, Driver Fled Scene

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Golaghat Road Accident
REPRESENTATIVE

A man was killed in a road accident that took place at Sarupathar in Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday. The man was reportedly hit by a police vehicle.

The incident that took place at Chungajan village near Dhansiri in Sarupathar in Assam’s Golaghat district today involved a police vehicle that hit a pedestrian. The person was killed on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as one Nareshwar Bora alias Mahajan. The police vehicle’s registration numbers are AS 01 AB 9813.

Related News

Goalpara: 20 Cattle Seized, 4 Held By Police For Smuggling

Dihing Patkai: 4 Timber Smugglers Fired At Forest Officials

Mayong: 1 Killed, 1 Critical In Tractor Accident

China Renames 15 Places In Arunachal, MEA Responds

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene after causing the accident that resulted in the death of the pedestrian.

Meanwhile, police officers have reached the spot and initiated an investigation. They also assured that justice will be served as per the law of the land and actions will be taken against the person involved.

ALSO READ: Goalpara: 20 Cattle Seized, 4 Held By Police For Smuggling

You might also like
Assam

Dr. Dhrubajyoti Borah Appointed VC of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health…

Sports

PV Sindhu loses Indonesia Open final

Covid 19

‘Unlock 1’ To Begin In Nagaland From July 1

Top Stories

AJP Batadroba Candidate Arup Saikia’s Nomination Cancelled

Top Stories

Japanese Encephalitis: Minor dies in Titabor

Pratidin Exclusive

‘Foli’ brings ray of hope for unemployed youth in Nagaon