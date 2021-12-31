2021 Year In Review: Top Google Search Trends In India Amid Covid-19

As we prepare to bid goodbye to 2021, a year filled with laughter and sorrow in equal measures, let us take a look at what intrigued Indians the most. Here are the top Google Trends in the country for the year:
Overall
- Indian Premier League
- CoWIN
- ICC T20 World Cup
- Euro Cup
- Tokyo Olympics
- COVID vaccine
- Free Fire redeem code
- Copa America
- Neeraj Chopra
- Aryan Khan
What is…
- What is black fungus
- What is the factorial of hundred
- What is Taliban
- What is happening in Afghanistan
- What is remdesivir
Personalities
- Neeraj Chopra
- Aryan Khan
- Shehnaaz Gill
- Raj Kundra
- Elon Musk
Near me
- COVID vaccine near me
- COVID test near me
- Food delivery near me
- Oxygen cylinder near me
- Covid hospital near me
Movies
- Jai Bhim
- Shershaah
- Radhe
- Bell Bottom
- Eternals
Sports Events
- Indian Premier League
- ICC T20 World Cup
- Euro Cup
- Tokyo Olympics
- Copa America
How to…
- How to register for COVID vaccine
- How to download vaccination certificate
- How to increase oxygen level
- How to link PAN with AADHAAR
- How to make oxygen at home
News Events
- Tokyo Olympics
- Black Fungus
- Afghanistan news
- West Bengal elections
- Tropical cyclone Tauktae
