2021 Year In Review: Top Google Search Trends In India Amid Covid-19

By Pratidin Bureau

As we prepare to bid goodbye to 2021, a year filled with laughter and sorrow in equal measures, let us take a look at what intrigued Indians the most. Here are the top Google Trends in the country for the year:

Overall

  • Indian Premier League
  • CoWIN
  • ICC T20 World Cup
  • Euro Cup
  • Tokyo Olympics
  • COVID vaccine
  • Free Fire redeem code
  • Copa America
  • Neeraj Chopra
  • Aryan Khan

What is…

  • What is black fungus
  • What is the factorial of hundred
  • What is Taliban
  • What is happening in Afghanistan
  • What is remdesivir

Personalities

  • Neeraj Chopra
  • Aryan Khan
  • Shehnaaz Gill
  • Raj Kundra
  • Elon Musk

Near me

  • COVID vaccine near me
  • COVID test near me
  • Food delivery near me
  • Oxygen cylinder near me
  • Covid hospital near me

Movies

  • Jai Bhim
  • Shershaah
  • Radhe
  • Bell Bottom
  • Eternals

Sports Events

  • Indian Premier League
  • ICC T20 World Cup
  • Euro Cup
  • Tokyo Olympics
  • Copa America

How to…

  • How to register for COVID vaccine
  • How to download vaccination certificate
  • How to increase oxygen level
  • How to link PAN with AADHAAR
  • How to make oxygen at home

News Events

  • Tokyo Olympics
  • Black Fungus
  • Afghanistan news
  • West Bengal elections
  • Tropical cyclone Tauktae

