250 Asiatic Buffaloes Die In Manipur In The Last Month

The death of the Asiatic Buffaloes has caused concerns for the locals who are predominantly dependent on agriculture for their livelihood.

An unknown disease has spread fear amongst authorities in Manipur as at least 250 Asiatic buffalos have died during the last month in the Ukhrul district of the state. Officials of the Veterinary and Horticulture department were unable to explain the cause.

The death of the buffalos has been reported by cattle owners from different villages including Wahong , New Tusom, Tusom CV, Tusom Khullen, Kharasom, and Razai Khullen.

Joy Horam, the leader of Northern Raphei Student’s Union (NRSU) has asked the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department to take preventive measures and provide training alongside carrying out awareness campaigns in villages about the domestication of animals.

The NRSU in October had also expressed concern over the reported death of 50 Asiatic Buffaloes in New Tusom and Wahong villages in the Ukkhrul district of Manipur.

