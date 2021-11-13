NationalTop Stories

26 Maoists Gunned Down In Maharashtra

By Pratidin Bureau

At least 26 Maoists were killed on Saturday in an encounter with police in eastern Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, over 900 km from Mumbai.

“We have recovered the bodies of 26 naxals so far from the forest,” district Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

The gun battle took place in the morning at Korchi in Mardintola forest area when a C-60 police commando team was conducting a search operation led by additional SP Soumya Munde, Goyal said.

While identity of the Maoists killed was yet to be ascertained, according to sources a top rebel leader was suspected to be among them.

Four police personnel were also seriously injured in the action and were taken to Nagpur by a helicopter for treatment. The district lies on the border of Chhattisgarh.

