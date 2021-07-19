3 Bangladeshi Nationals Held Along International Border In Bengal

Border Security Force (BSF) held three Bangladeshi nationals, while they were illegally crossing the international border between India and Bangladesh in West Bengal.

One of the nationals, a woman, who hailed from Rajbari district in Bangladesh, was apprehended on Monday in the Jhorpara area of Bengal, a BSF official said to news outlets.

The BSF troops also nabbed Uttam Biswas (20) and Vidyadhar Dhali (24), residents of Khulna in Bangladesh, from the Hakimpur area in Bengal on Sunday.

As per the statement from BSF, the Bangladeshi nationals were working as labourers in Mumbai, they were caught by the troops when they were returning to Bangladesh.

All of them have been handed over to the local police and an investigation is underway.