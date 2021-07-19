NationalTop Stories

3 Bangladeshi Nationals Held Along International Border In Bengal

By Pratidin Bureau
Border Security Force (BSF) held three Bangladeshi nationals, while they were illegally crossing the international border between India and Bangladesh in West Bengal.

One of the nationals, a woman, who hailed from Rajbari district in Bangladesh, was apprehended on Monday in the Jhorpara area of Bengal, a BSF official said to news outlets.

Also Read: Sikkim Reports 97 Cases of Delta Variant of COVID-19
The BSF troops also nabbed Uttam Biswas (20) and Vidyadhar Dhali (24), residents of Khulna in Bangladesh, from the Hakimpur area in Bengal on Sunday.

As per the statement from BSF, the Bangladeshi nationals were working as labourers in Mumbai, they were caught by the troops when they were returning to Bangladesh.

All of them have been handed over to the local police and an investigation is underway.

Also Read: Human Trafficking Bid Busted In Baksa, 22 Persons Including Minors Rescued
