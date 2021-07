Assam police has busted an inter-state human trafficking racket on Monday and rescued 22 persons including minors in Baksa.

The victims consist of 15 males and seven females, out of which two are minors.

Two persons have been arrested in connection to the case.

According to police, the rescued persons were about to be taken to Gujrat in pretext of jobs.

The ever vigilant Baksa Police foiled a human trafficking attempt & recovered 22 victims (15 males and 7 females, including 2 minor), who were about to be sent to Gujarat. Two agents have been apprehended for further legal action.@DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips @lrbishnoiassam pic.twitter.com/qbhBgAkejf — BAKSA POLICE (@BaksaPol) July 19, 2021

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Adjourned For Today Amid Protests By Opposition