30 ‘Bighas’ Tea Plantation Burnt Down Along Assam-Nagaland Border

Tea Plantation In Amguri Burnt Down

Around 30 ‘bighas’ of tea plantation was reportedly put on fire by Nagas, causing the situation in the area to worsen.

Situation in Assam-Nagaland border area has tensed as farmers in Assam’s Amguri, in Sivasagar district, on Wednesday said that around 30 ‘Bighas’ of their tea farming land was burnt by the Nagas.

Complaining about the aggression by Nagas at the Assam-Nagaland border area in Amguri, they said that Nagas have established camps in Assam, adding that their houses were burnt down and they were threatened to stop cultivation in that area.

Around 30 'bighas' of farming land was reportedly put on fire by Nagas, causing the situation in the area to worsen.

