Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar To Be The Next Indian Navy Chief

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar will be the next Chief of Indian Navy after the retirement of Admiral Karambir Singh on November 30, the Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday. Vice Admiral Kumar is currently the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

The ministry in a statement said, “The government has appointed Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar, presently Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of November 30”.

Officials said that Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command is the senior-most after Admiral Singh, but he is also retiring on November 30, leaving the path clear for Vice Admiral Kumar, to take charge.

Vice Admiral Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983 into the executive branch of the Indian Navy. He was born on April 12, 1962. During his service spanning nearly 39 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff and instructional appointments. He also served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

Vice Admiral Kumar also commanded INS Nishank, Missile Corvette, INS Kora and Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir. He also commanded the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

He was Chief of Integrated Staff Committee of headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, before taking charge as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command. He has undergone courses at the Naval War College in the United States, Army War College, Mhow in Madhya Pradesh and Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdoms.

He has been awarded with the Param Vishist Seva Medal, the Ati Vishist Seva Medal and the Vishist Seva Medal.

