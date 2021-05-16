36 minor girls in a government-run orphanage at Agartala in Tripura tested positive for Covid.

As per reports, the 36 girls who tested positive for the infection are between the age group of seven and sixteen.

The girls are under isolation and their health condition is stable, stated a health official. The children at the State Children Home for Girls were tested as part of Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) conducted across municipal wards.

“A 14-day long unbroken curfew within limits of the Agartala Municipal Corporation from the morning of May 17 (Monday) is being discussed at the highest level of the government. Senior Minister Ratan Lal Nath would announce the fresh new measures tomorrow afternoon,” a health department was quoted as saying to The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the Tripura government has decided to clamp a curfew in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas with effect from 5 am on May 17 for the next 14 days. The AMC wards have over six lakh people.

Tripura as of Saturday recorded 4, 102 active cases.

Further, Tripura started the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination which includes 18-44 year age group from Thursday after receiving the first consignment of over 15,000 doses of Covaxin.

