37th National Junior Athletics Championship To Be Held In Assam

Once again the 37th National Junior Athletics Championship is going to be held in Assam, sources stated on Sunday.

The 36th National Junior Athletics Championship took place in Assam in February this year as well.

As per sources, the 37th Championship will be held from 25th January to 28th January 2022.

Athletes under the age of 14, 16, 18 and 20 will participate in the competition and more than 2000 participants will be attending the competition in Assam.

The Assam Athletics Association is going to set up a governing body for the 37th National Junior Athletics Championship on September 19.

Assam Athletics Association President, Lakshya Konwar said, “I thank the Athletics Federation of India for entrusting the competition.”