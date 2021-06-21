NationalTop Stories

4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Sikkim

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit the state of Sikkim on Monday afternoon.

As per the data of National Center of Seismology, tremors were felt at a depth of 10 kilometres, at 108 km NNW of Yuksom in Xizang district.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 21-06-2021, 15:37:03 IST, Lat: 28.28 & Long: 87.82, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 108km NNW of Yuksom in Sikkim,” NCS tweeted.

Frequent earthquakes continue to strike the northeastern region.

Earlier today, 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 21-06-2021, 06:09:41 IST, Lat: 27.00 & Long: 93.43, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 19km WSW of Itanagar,” NCS tweeted.

Atleast five earthquakes have hit three northeastern states since June 18.

