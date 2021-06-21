4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Sikkim

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit the state of Sikkim on Monday afternoon.

As per the data of National Center of Seismology, tremors were felt at a depth of 10 kilometres, at 108 km NNW of Yuksom in Xizang district.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 21-06-2021, 15:37:03 IST, Lat: 28.28 & Long: 87.82, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 108km NNW of Yuksom in Sikkim,” NCS tweeted.

Frequent earthquakes continue to strike the northeastern region.

Earlier today, 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 21-06-2021, 06:09:41 IST, Lat: 27.00 & Long: 93.43, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 19km WSW of Itanagar,” NCS tweeted.

Atleast five earthquakes have hit three northeastern states since June 18.