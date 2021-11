An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Assam on Saturday afternoon. The earthquake was reported at 1.12 pm.

The earthquake was recorded 28km WSW of Guwahati, Assam, India.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 13:12:15 IST, Lat: 26.07 & Long: 91.36, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 38km WSW of Guwahati, Assam, India,” the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.



