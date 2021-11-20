Udalguri: A 35-year old woman trampled to death by wild elephant at Dimakusi

A 35-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Dimakusi area of Udalguri district.

At around 10 – 11 pm, a woman was killed by a herd of a wild elephant in Udalguri. The victim was identified as Somrani Tamang.

The elephants have continuously destroyed houses and large numbers of crops in the area in search of food. In the daytime, the herd of elephants stays in the tea garden but comes at night, creating havoc. Over 20 -25 people have lost their lives in wild elephant attacks and around 5 elephants have been killed too. The forest department is looking into the matter.

