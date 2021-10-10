NationalTop Stories

4 Kuki Rebels Killed By Security Forces In Manipur

By Pratidin Bureau
Security forces have neutralized four insurgents during a joint operation in Manipur’s Hingojang.

The joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Indian Army’s 3 Corps on Saturday and the exchange of fire started early Sunday.

As per reports, the insurgents belonged to Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA)

“Security Forces of Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, Indian Army launched a joint operation on 09 Oct in Hingojang, Manipur. Area cordoned & firefight started in the morning of 10 Oct. Four insurgents neutralized. Operation in progress,” PRO Defence, Imphal tweeted.

Further operations are underway.

