4 Palestinian Gunmen Killed In Clash With Israeli Troops

Palestinian Health officials on Monday said that Israeli troops clashed with Palestinian gunmen during a late-night arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, killing four Palestinians in one of the deadliest battles in the area in years.

According to a report from AP, the fighting erupted in Jenin.

Tensions have been high in the city since a man was killed in fighting with Israel earlier this month which led to a much violent fight.

As per reports, Israel’s paramilitary border police said its forces were attempting to arrest a suspect when they came under heavy fire from close range by a number of gunmen. It said Israeli forces returned fire, and none of its officers were injured.

The report also stated that four men were killed by Israeli fire and a fifth was seriously wounded. Amateur footage from the scene appeared to show an intense exchange of gunfire in the streets of Jenin.

Senior Palestinian official Hussein Al Sheikh accused Israel of heinous crime and tweeted that the international community should be ashamed of its silence about this and its failure to provide protection to the Palestinian people from this oppression, stated the report.

Jenin experienced some of the heaviest fighting with Israel, during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s.

Though the area has generally been quiet in recent years. According to the Israeli military, there have been at least eight clashes between troops and Palestinian gunmen over the past two months.