400 ”Van Dhan Vikas Kendra” To Be Set Up In Assam For Tribal Population: CM Sarma

In a bid to create more livelihood for the tribal population, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday informed that a total of 400 ”Van Dhan Vikas Kendras” will be set up in Assam.

A typical ”Van Dhan Vikas Kendra” includes 20 tribal members and 15 such ”Van Dhan Vikas Kendras” form one ”Van Dhan Vikas Kendra” cluster.

”Van Dhan Vikas Kendra” clusters provide economies of scale, livelihood, and market linkages, as well as entrepreneurship opportunities to the kendras.

“Glad that @VanDhanSeVikas will set up 400 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras to promote tribal art & craft, providing livelihood impetus to our tribal population,” CM Sarma tweeted after meeting with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda.

Glad that @VanDhanSeVikas will set up 400 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras to promote tribal art & craft, providing livelihood impetus to our tribal population. In a meeting with Hon Union Min @TribalAffairsIn Sri @MundaArjun dwelt on this and other critical issues incl central schemes. pic.twitter.com/VD06wqxBum — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 12, 2021

He further stated that the Centre has also decided to set up seven more Ekalavya Vidyalayas as well as five Tribal Food Parks, TRIFOOD, in the state.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Munda said his two-day visit in the state is intended to review the progress of the tribal areas and the schemes implemented for the development of the tribal population of the state and the North East region.

“Van Dhan Kendras can be a game-changer for promoting tribal livelihoods and enterprises in Assam while Ekalavya Vidyalayas will impart uniform and high-quality education to tribal children,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Earlier in August, CM Sarma had met a TRIFED team in New Delhi to chalk out plans for expanding tribal development in the state and defining the steps for the way forward.

“There should be a development programme through which the entire Northeast region can progress. It has to be in a way that the entire region can be presented as a development model. The gateway to Northeast is Assam and this is a very important state,” Munda said.

The Tribal Affairs Ministry has awarded the Van Dhan National Award 2021-22 to TRISSAM of Assam in the category of Collaborative Initiative for co-branding in Van Dhan Yojana, which was formally presented by the Union minister to the chief minister at the meeting.