4000 Commandos To Be Deployed Along Assam Borders: CM Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that three police commando battalions will be deployed along the Assam-Mizoram borders to protect its constitutional borders.

The decision to raise 10 commando battalions was announced earlier, but the state government has decided to expedite to process after the violent clashes that took place yesterday.

“Three commando battalions will be raised at Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Silchar to be deployed in the bordering areas of Assam-Mizoram. Every battalion will have at least 1200 commandoes and therefore some 4000 commandoes will be deployed along the borders in the region.” he said.

Related News

Centre Seeks For Extension Till Jan 9 To Frame CAA Rules

Assam Issues New SOP: Golaghat, Lakhimpur Under Total…

Mirabai Chanu Welcomed With Flowers & Emotions At…

Amit Shah Should Resign: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha Over…

These 10 commando battalions would have operational jurisdiction, allowing them to conduct operations in the bordering areas, he said earlier.

Additionally, CM Sarma said a similar battalion would be deployed at Dhansiri, which is located near Karbi Anglong and Nagaland borders.

Also Read: Assam CM Announces Rs. 50 Lakhs Ex-Gratia, Govt Jobs To The Martyrs Family
You might also like
Assam

Road Accident: Two Killed In Karbi Anglong

Top Stories

Assam Records Nearly 75k COVID-19 Recoveries

Assam

Karbi Anglong: Locals allege corruption under MGNREGA

Covid 19

Bongaigaon: NTPC Starts COVID Care Center

Assam

Chaos erupts on Assembly Monsoon Session’s Day 01

Top Stories

Lockdown: Want to buy fresh fish in Guwahati?

Comments are closed.