4000 Commandos To Be Deployed Along Assam Borders: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that three police commando battalions will be deployed along the Assam-Mizoram borders to protect its constitutional borders.

The decision to raise 10 commando battalions was announced earlier, but the state government has decided to expedite to process after the violent clashes that took place yesterday.

“Three commando battalions will be raised at Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Silchar to be deployed in the bordering areas of Assam-Mizoram. Every battalion will have at least 1200 commandoes and therefore some 4000 commandoes will be deployed along the borders in the region.” he said.

These 10 commando battalions would have operational jurisdiction, allowing them to conduct operations in the bordering areas, he said earlier.

Additionally, CM Sarma said a similar battalion would be deployed at Dhansiri, which is located near Karbi Anglong and Nagaland borders.