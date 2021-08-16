Top StoriesWorld

5 Killed At Kabul Airport So Far

By Pratidin Bureau

As hundreds of people tried to forcibly enter flights leaving the Afghan capital, at least five people have been killed at Kabul airport so far.

One witness said media sources that he had seen the bodies of five people being taken to a vehicle. Another witness said it was not clear whether the victims were killed by gunshots or in a stampede.

According to reports. US troops, who are in charge of the airport, earlier fired in the air to scatter the crowd, a official said.

As updated earlier, videos shared on different social media platforms showed hordes of Afghan nationals jostling to climb into a plane to fly out of the country.

In a NOTAM (notice to airmen), the authorities said the civilian side of the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul had been closed and the airspace over the airport had been released to the military, India Today reported.

Moreover, Air India has also suspended operations over Afghan airspace. All Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flights have also been cancelled.

