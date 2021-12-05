5th Case Of Omicron Detected In Delhi

A man was admitted to Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital today after having tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron. The man had reportedly travelled from Tanzania.

Notably, India reported its first two cases of Omicron from Karnataka earlier in the week, from travellers who landed in India.

The other two cases were reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

It is worth mentioning that the new variant was first detected in South Africa on November 25. Believed to be more dangerous than the ‘delta’ variant, it has been described as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

ALSO READ: 50% Eligible Population Fully Vaccinated: Union Health Ministry