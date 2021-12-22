Covid 19NationalTop Stories

6,317 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In India, Omicron Tally At 213

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE

90 recoveries from the new variant of the Covid-19 virus were also reported as of December 22. Omicron cases have now been reported from 15 states and union territories with Ladakh reporting its first case.

India reported 6,317 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload to 78,190, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Notably, it is the lowest in 575 days. 318 deaths were reported while 6,906 recovered patients were discharged, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the tally of Omicron cases in the country stood at 213 with Delhi and Maharashtra reporting more than half of the cases at 57 and 54 respectively.

FHLv969VIAEDr k
List Taken From Twitter, Courtesy ANI

Meanwhile, the total vaccine doses administered in the country stood at 1,38,95,90,670 with 57,05,039 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

