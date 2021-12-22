Guwahati: 70 Year Old Man Found Dead In Bedroom

The dead body of a 70-year-old man was recovered in Panjabari’s Mango lane in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as one Turbahadur Chetry. He was reportedly a bank employee during his work life in Guwahati in Assam.

The elderly man was reportedly found dead in his bedroom. The police have reached the spot and opened an investigation in the matter.

The bedroom was reportedly locked from the inside. Meanwhile, the cause of death has not been established as of yet.

