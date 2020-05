68 more jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have tested positive for COVID-19. All these jawans are attached to battalion having camp in East Delhi.

The total numbers of cases in the battalion have reached 122 and an overall figure of COVID-19 cases in CRPF is 127, including 1 recovered and 1 death.

Moreover, 15 jawans from Assam have tested positive for the novel coronavirus including 1 death.