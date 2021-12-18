7,145 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Recorded In India In The Last 24 Hours

Notably, the daily Covid-19 infections have been below the 15,000 mark for the last 51 days.

India recorded a total of 7,145 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry’s data. The total cases stood at 3,47,33,194 while the active cases saw a dip, logging at 84,565 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths climbed to 4,77,158 with another 289 fatalities, according to the data.

The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections which is the lowest since March 2020. The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 percent which was the highest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.57 percent which has been less than 2 percent for the last 75 days while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.62 percent.

The number of people who recovered surged to 3,41,71,471, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 136.66 crore.

