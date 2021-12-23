7,495 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In India, Omicron Tally Rises To 236

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting today at 6 pm on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

India on Thursday reported 7,495 fresh cases of the Covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours. According to data released by the union health ministry, 6,960 patients recovered and were discharged. India also recorded 434 deaths during that time.

The tally of active cases in the country stood at 78,291 while the total recoveries stood at 3,42,08,926, ANI reported. Meanwhile, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 rose to 4,78,759.

The nation’s vaccination coverage stood at a total of 1,39,69,76,774 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered.

The matter of concern, however, was that the number of cases of the fast-spreading new strain of the virus, Omicron, rose to 236. Meanwhile, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) showed that 104 of them made successful recoveries.

According to the state-wise list of cases released by the ministry, Maharashtra tops with 65 cases while Delhi reported 64. Uttarakhand also reported its first case of Omicron in the last 24 hours.

The states which are reporting the most cases of the new strain are Telangana (24), Rajasthan (21), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14).

