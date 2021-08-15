75th I-DAY: Assam CM Sarma Pays Tributes To Freedom Fighters For ‘Supreme Sacrifice’

By Pratidin Bureau
As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will unfurl the tricolour on Sunday morning and address the state marking the celebrations of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The minister is now present at Guwahati’s Shraddhanjali Kannan to pay floral tributes to the martyrs of the state.

“On 75th #IndependenceDay, my rich tributes to our freedom fighters who laid down their lives for sake of our nation. Though nothing will suffice to compensate their supreme sacrifices, each reverent bow reiterates our commitment to enrich Indian values,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Dr. Sarma will be felicitating the auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) recognising their exemplary services as Covid-19 warriors.

विजयी विश्व तिरंगा प्यारा, झंडा ऊंचा रहे हमारा l On this day in 1947, the centuries-old dream of swaraj finally became a reality. This #IndependenceDay, I pay my heartfelt tributes to all brave men & women who sacrificed everything for the country’s freedom. जय हिन्द!,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

Meanwhile, the national flag has been unfurled at the Gauhati High Court by Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia at the Guwahati High Court. Several advocates and staff of the Court were present during the hoisting of the flag.

The tricolour was also hoisted at the Assam Legislative Assembly and Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati.

