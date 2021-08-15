75th I-Day: PM Modi Honours Nehru, Olympians & COVID-19 Warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unfurled the tricolour at the Red Fort on Sunday on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day and is addressing the nation as part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” with year-long celebrations.

The Prime Minister extended his greetings to the citizens of India and tweeted: “Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ infuse new energy and consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!”

In his eighth address as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paid tributes to all the past leaders who fought the battle for Independence,”Be it Nehru ji, the first Prime Minister of India, Sardar Patel, who turned the country into a united nation or Babasaheb Ambedkar, who showed India the way to the future, the country is remembering every such personality, the country is indebted to all of them”.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort. Watch. https://t.co/wEX5viCIVs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021

“In this Bharat ki Vikas Yatra, we don’t have to limit our celebrations to ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ but ensure that we meet our goals when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence. Our goal is to develop a nation where we not only have the world-class infrastructure but also move ahead with the mantra of ‘Minimum Government, maximum governance,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the athletes who have won at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics and stated, “The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations,”.

Appreciating the efforts of all Covid-19 warriors and frontline workers, he said: During COVID-19, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists who were developing vaccines and crores of citizens were working with a sense of service… all those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation.

Greetings to you all on Independence Day.



आप सभी को 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव का यह वर्ष देशवासियों में नई ऊर्जा और नवचेतना का संचार करे।



जय हिंद! #IndiaIndependenceDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021

“It’s remarkable that India isn’t dependent on any country for the COVID-19 vaccine. Thanks to our scientists and industrialists,” he said.

“Benefits of many schemes that started in the last 7 years have reached the doorsteps of crores of poor. From Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat, the poor of the nation knows their (schemes’) strength. Today, government schemes have picked up pace & are reaching their goals,” he noted.

“Yesterday, the country took an emotional decision. From now on, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” he added.

“We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence,” he stated.